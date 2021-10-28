Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."

Speculator and self-proclaimed philanthropist George Soros and friend Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn) have just launched the firm Good Information Inc. The two multi-billionaires intend to invest in the media with a view to countering “fake news”. George Soros has already created Project Syndicate, a website which selects and translates open forums into thirteen languages for publication in print media outlets. Over a span of twenty years or so, this company has succeeded in gaining a stong foothold (...)


© Voltaire Network -


