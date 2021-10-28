Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drink spiking: why so little is still known about this horrifying trend

By Lata Gautam, Associate Professor in Forensic Science, Anglia Ruskin University
The reopening of clubs and pubs has been accompanied by alarming reports of drink spiking – deliberately adding alcohol or drugs to someone’s drink without their knowledge.

Drink spiking has been reported as far back as 1903. But the nature and pattern of how drugs are covertly administered seems to have taken a new dimension recently. There have been reports of covert injection…


© The Conversation -


