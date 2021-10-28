Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dune – a prophetic tale about the environmental destruction wrought by the colonisation of Africa

By Oli Mould, Lecturer in Human Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
Director Denis Villeneuve’s most recent sci-fi epic is the latest attempt to tell the story of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed 1965 novel, Dune. The film is set millennia in the future when the galaxy is ruled by a class of family Houses. Each house battles for control over the most valuable resource in the galaxy, “spice” – a powerful hallucinogen that also happens to power interstellar travel.

Spice is mined on only one inhospitable desert planet – Arrakis, also known as Dune. Arrakis is populated by the Fremen, a group of warriors and desert dwellers who have to fight against a series…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inspiration from the 1970s for today's young environmentalists
~ Climate change is already hitting Africa's livestock. Here's how COP26 can help
~ Chocolate: From witchcraft to miracle worker in early modern Europe
~ South Africa's local elections: new entrants likely to be the big winners
~ Drink spiking: why so little is still known about this horrifying trend
~ Electric boilers: a green alternative to heat pumps that no one is talking about
~ Budget: Rishi Sunak should be preparing for a decade of disruption, not an age of optimism
~ Why the idea of 'African time' keeps on ticking
~ Last Night in Soho – exploring the glamour and the seedy underbelly of the London neighbourhood in the 60s
~ Why Alberta lacks a mandate to reopen Canada's Constitution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter