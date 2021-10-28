Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combined jail terms of five Vietnamese journalists total nearly 15 years

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the sentences of up to four and a half years in prison that a court in the city of Can Tho, in southern Vietnam, has just passed on five journalists who produced an online newspaper specialising in coverage of corruption and related issues. The authorities have stepped up their persecution of Vietnam’s independent media, RSF says. Confirmed by pro-government media, the verdict and sentences were issued today by the Thoi


© Reporters without borders -


