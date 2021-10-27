Violence and mental health are likely to get worse in a warming world
By Mary Zhang, Senior Research Associate in Policy Studies, University of Bristol
Dann Mitchell, Associate Professor in Atmospheric Sciences, University of Bristol
Vikki Thompson, Senior Research Associate in Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
Extreme weather has been the cause of some of the biggest public health crises across the world in recent years. In many cases, these have been enhanced by human-induced climate change. For instance, in 2003, high summer temperatures in Europe were believed to cause 50,000 to 70,000 excess…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 27, 2021