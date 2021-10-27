Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelan journalist completes 12 months in arbitrary detention

By stagiaire-ameriques
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the immediate release of Roland Carreño, a Venezuelan newspaper and TV journalist who today completes a year in detention in Caracas on totally absurd, trumped-up charges. A former reporter for the El Nacional daily newspaper who also collaborated with three TV channels – Venevisión, Globovisión and Televén – Roland Carreño


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Facial recognition in schools: here are the risks to children
~ Building more houses quickly is harder than it looks. Australia hasn't done it in decades
~ The bryozoan mystery: a new look at an old fossil reveals the origin of these tiny coral-like creatures
~ Scott Morrison's deal with the Nationals must not ignore land stewardship – an attractive, low-hanging fruit
~ Why are birds' eggs colourful? New research shows it's linked to the shape of their nests
~ The Green Knight review: a wonderfully unsettling cinematic reimagining of the medieval story of Sir Gawain
~ Accountability is under threat. Parliament must urgently reset the balance
~ 40% of Australia's unvaccinated population will soon be kids under 5. Childcare will be the next COVID frontline
~ Your unvaccinated friend is roughly 20 times more likely to give you COVID
~ The Maldives is threatened by rising seas – but coastal development is causing even more pressing environmental issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter