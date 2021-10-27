Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slapps: the rise of lawsuits targeting investigative journalists

By Peter Coe, Lecturer in Law, University of Reading
Share this article
A type of legal action is increasingly being used by powerful people to shut down criticism from activists, academics, whistleblowers, and journalists. This is known as a strategic lawsuit against public participation, or Slapp.

At the time of her assassination in 2017, Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was facing 47 civil and criminal libel suits, filed in various jurisdictions from Malta to the UK and the US.

And in Poland, the country’s second largest daily newspaper,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'
~ Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests
~ College cost calculators aren't precise, but they could easily be made better
~ In Biden's visit with the pope, a page from Reagan's playbook?
~ How commercialization over the centuries transformed the Day of the Dead
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10 transcript
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10
~ Intense police surveillance for Indigenous land defenders contrasts with a laissez-faire stance for anti-vax protesters
~ Devices that help people function in every day life are costly in Africa: here's why
~ What has changed for rural South African women in the last 25 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter