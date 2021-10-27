Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10 transcript

By Vinita Srivastava, Podcast Producer + Host | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Ibrahim Daair, Assistant Editor | Culture + Society
Once analysts gain access to our private data, they can use that information to influence and alter our behaviour and choices. If you’re marginalized in some way, the consequences are worse.


© The Conversation -


