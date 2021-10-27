Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sub-Saharan Africa's liberty deficit: can civil society help fill the gap?

By Nicola de Jager, Associate Professor, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
There is something inherent in the idea of democracy that invokes expectations of valuing human dignity and thus freedoms. These include freedom of association, thought, belief, religion and speech, and freedom from government abuse.

Contemporary comparative politics scholars Christian Welzel and Ronald Inglehart argue that

liberal democracy is a manifestation of human freedom.

A liberal democracy is therefore understood as entailing two parts:


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'
~ Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests
~ College cost calculators aren't precise, but they could easily be made better
~ In Biden's visit with the pope, a page from Reagan's playbook?
~ How commercialization over the centuries transformed the Day of the Dead
~ Slapps: the rise of lawsuits targeting investigative journalists
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10 transcript
~ Being Watched: How surveillance amplifies racist policing and threatens the right to protest — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 10
~ Intense police surveillance for Indigenous land defenders contrasts with a laissez-faire stance for anti-vax protesters
~ Devices that help people function in every day life are costly in Africa: here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter