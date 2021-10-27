Tolerance.ca
One sentence in a book leads researchers to a species not seen in over 100 years

By Harith Omar Morgadinho Farooq, Post-doc, University of Gothenburg
Allison Perrigo, Director of the Gothenburg Global Biodiversity Centre, University of Gothenburg
It’s been more than 100 years since a live montane skink, Proscelotes aenea, was last spotted. Since then, it hasn’t been clear whether the lizard was extinct or just very good at hiding.

But, thanks to a combination of field work and detective skills, we can now announce that Proscelotes aenea is alive and scuttling around the sandy soils of Lumbo, Mozambique. This is an exciting result for our research project, Extinct or Shy. The project highlights what happens when there isn’t a great deal of data available…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


