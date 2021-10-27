Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The best Halloween scares you can watch from the safety of your sofa – recommended by a horror expert

By Alec Charles, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Winchester
Share this article
Halloween is back and, with it, a whole host of horrors and ghastly treats to haunt our screens. The horror movie has been around since the earliest days of cinema - with silent classics such as The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920) and Nosferatu (1922). And this witching season, the genre’s appeal remains just as strong for audiences across the world.

So whether you’re looking for some classic scares, a spooky cult tale or something a little more intelligent…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Toll of Bolsonaro’s Disastrous Covid-19 Response
~ COVID: increased restrictions in the UK look inevitable as winter arrives
~ Where does the youth climate movement go next? Climate Fight podcast part 4
~ The youth movement grows up. Climate Fight podcast part four transcript
~ La spectaculaire « course des sardines » de l'Afrique du Sud entraîne les poissons dans un piège écologique
~ Turkish President declares 10 diplomats persona non grata
~ Does the government's new national plan to combat child sexual abuse go far enough?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Keith Pitt on the climate plan and coal's future
~ A new proposed privacy code promises tough rules and $10 million penalties for tech giants
~ RSF: "We courteously call on the Chinese Ambassador to Paris to end his impassioned rants against journalists"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter