Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish President declares 10 diplomats persona non grata

By Arzu Geybullayeva
President Erdogan's decision to expel the ambassadors comes following a statement issued on October 18, 2021 by the embassies of ten countries on the ongoing detention of philanthropist Osman Kavala.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


