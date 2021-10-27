Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does the government's new national plan to combat child sexual abuse go far enough?

By Tim Moore, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Australian Centre for Child Protection, University of South Australia
While the plan responds to many recommendations by the royal commission, it doesn’t adequately address at-risk youth or say how it will involve survivors in shaping and overseeing strategies.


