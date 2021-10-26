Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough? Here's what the evidence says

By Josefine Hirschfeld, Academic Clinical Lecturer in Restorative Dentistry, University of Birmingham
A lot of us are familiar with the advice that we should brush our teeth twice a day, and for at least two minutes each time. Many of us over-estimate how long we brush our teeth for – by as much as a whole minute in some cases. And yet there’s some evidence that even two minutes of teeth brushing may not be enough.

According to research,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


