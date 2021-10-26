Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billions of euros to "innovate" the nuclear NATO, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
NATO is an eternal structure. It survived the demise of the USSR it aims to contain and, more recently, the AUKUS Alliance. The French recriminations are already forgotten. As well as the rewards promised after the cancellation of the Franco-Australian contract: the purchase by Finland of Rafale fighter jets should not take place, just as the French presence in the Sahel should not last. This week, NATO is investing an additional 1 billion euros to finance US military research.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


