Financial insecurity and right-wing beliefs drive COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Albertans
By Michelle Maroto, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Feo Snagovsky, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
Jared Wesley, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
We surveyed Albertans, and while most were vaccinated, we found certain groups were less likely to be vaccinated than others. Those being people facing economic hardship and political affiliation.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021