Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial insecurity and right-wing beliefs drive COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Albertans

By Michelle Maroto, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Feo Snagovsky, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
Jared Wesley, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
Share this article
We surveyed Albertans, and while most were vaccinated, we found certain groups were less likely to be vaccinated than others. Those being people facing economic hardship and political affiliation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarusian Authorities Retaliate Against Lawyers Defending Human Rights
~ Autumn budget expert Q&A: 'Rishi Sunak is gambling that economic recovery is genuine'
~ Somalia and COVID-19: how we used satellite data to track the toll of the pandemic
~ Nigerian museums must tell stories of slavery with more complexity and nuance
~ Five climate change messages from the African continent
~ Child slavery in West Africa: understanding cocoa farming is key to ending the practice
~ Sudan’s generals have torn up the transition playbook. But don't count out the masses
~ Dune: we simulated the desert planet of Arrakis to see if humans could survive there
~ Pasha 129: Africa's climate concerns and the way forward
~ Canadian writing about the Holocaust is haunted by the grim past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter