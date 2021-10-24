Tolerance.ca
COP26: 4 ways rich nations can keep promises to curb emissions and fund climate adaptation

By Bruce Campbell, Adjunct professor, faculty of environmental and urban change, York University, Canada
Rich nations need to provide far greater climate adaptation financing to low income countries and plug the holes that siphon their limited fiscal resources to tax havens.


