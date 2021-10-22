Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Critic of Zimbabwe’s Government Fears for His Life

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Apostle T.F Chiwenga, 2021 Source: Jesus Revelation Ministries Media An outspoken street preacher and prominent critic of Zimbabwe’s government, Apostle Talent Chiwenga, has fled his house following heightened surveillance of his church and home in Harare by people in unmarked vehicles. Yesterday, Chiwenga told me by phone that he believes the Zimbabwean authorities have dispatched a team of state agents known as the “Ferret team” to kill him for his activism, following several failed attempts over the last two years. Apostle Chiwenga has regularly used street sermons…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hollywood's love of guns increases the risk of shootings – both on and off the set
~ An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on 'mix-and-match' vaccine booster shots
~ Mali: Alleged ‘Disappearances,’ Executions by Security Forces
~ Doomscrolling COVID news takes an emotional toll – here's how to make your social media a happier place
~ Sudan's hard-won transition to civilian rule faces a precarious moment
~ Plastic waste is hurting women in developing countries – but there are ways to stop it
~ Ethereum: the transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin
~ Environment Bill: UK government offers five principles for protecting nature – here's why they won't work
~ Why Salvadoran farmworkers ponder migrating to the United States
~ The son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos wants to become the Philippines’ next president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter