Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Write what you know: the COVID experience is a rich resource for year 12 English exams

By Janet Dutton, Senior Lecturer, Secondary English, Macquarie University
Share this article
Senior school students have had a stressful year. But their personal experiences during this turbulent period can also be a source of inspiration for writing tasks in the English exam.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia's oldest dinosaur was a peaceful vegetarian, not a fierce predator
~ Extreme rain heads for California's burn scars, raising the risk of mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like
~ The horse bit and bridle kicked off ancient empires – a new giant dataset tracks the societal factors that drove military technology
~ Hidden women of history: how 'lady swindler' Alexandrina Askew triumphed over the convict stain
~ Vital Signs: slower Chinese economic growth inevitable without internal reform
~ Curious Kids: Why are the northern lights only spotted near the North Pole?
~ Mateship might sound blokey, but our research shows women value it more highly than men
~ Forgotten how to party? Safety tips from a drug and alcohol expert
~ Glasgow showdown: Pacific Islands demand global leaders bring action, not excuses, to UN summit
~ As Melbourne cautiously opens up today, what lies ahead?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter