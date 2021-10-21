Tolerance.ca
What Europe's exceptionally low winds mean for the future energy grid

By Hannah Bloomfield, Postdoctoral Researcher in Climate Risk Analytics, University of Bristol
Through summer and early autumn 2021, Europe experienced a long period of dry conditions and low wind speeds. The beautifully bright and still weather may have been a welcome reason to hold off reaching for our winter coats, but the lack of wind can be a serious issue when we consider where our electricity might be coming from.

To meet climate mitigation targets, such as those to be discussed at the upcoming COP26 event in Glasgow, power systems are having to rapidly change from relying on fossil fuel generation to renewables such…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


