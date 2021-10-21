Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Asylum Seekers Need Pathways to Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghans from northern provinces who fled their homes due to the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces take refuge in a public parc in Kabul, August 13, 2021.  ©2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul (New York) – Afghans at risk who have fled or are seeking to flee Afghanistan need greater international support, Human Rights Watch said today in a new policy briefing paper. The United Nations system and concerned governments should improve their assistance to Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, including those in countries neighboring Afghanistan, transit countries,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Germany: Include Trans People in Coalition Agreement
~ Kenya: Pandemic Health Workers Lack Protection
~ Taiwan: deepfake pornographic video victims call for new laws against sexual violence in cyberspace
~ Bangladesh: Deadly Attacks on Hindu Festival
~ Myanmar: Prisoner Releases Fall Short
~ Mali accuses France of training the terrorists it professes to fight
~ COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market
~ Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward
~ Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations
~ Why Australian unions should welcome the new Agricultural Visa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter