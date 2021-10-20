Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali accuses France of training the terrorists it professes to fight

On 8 October 2021 during an interview with Russian news agency RIA-Novosti (photo), Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga accused France of training the terrorists it claims to be fighting . “We have proof of this. In our language there is a saying that when you're searching for a needle in your room and the person supposedly helping you to look for it is sitting on it, you will never be able to find it. This is the current situation in Mali, and we do not intend to put up with it,” he (...)


