Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity: world leaders are negotiating new targets to protect nature by 2030 – the story so far

By Tom Oliver, Professor of Applied Ecology, University of Reading
Share this article
“Putting biodiversity on a path to recovery is a defining challenge of this decade.” So begins the Kunming Declaration on biodiversity, adopted at the 15th UN biodiversity conference on October 13 2021, otherwise known as COP15.

The purpose of the online gathering was to get governments from around the world to agree a new set of goals for nature over the next decade, replacing the unsuccessful Aichi targets which ran up to 2020. This online event will be followed by an in-person one in Geneva in January 2022, and negotiations will formally end in April 2022 in Kunming, China, where…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia Moves Closer to Ending Harmful Intersex Surgeries
~ Is chewing on ice cubes bad for your teeth?
~ How to nurture creativity in your kids
~ Teachers must often face student attacks alone
~ A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas
~ How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
~ Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
~ Ce qu'il faut faire pour mettre fin aux abus sexuels pendant les opération humanitaires
~ I translated the Marquis de Sade's only gothic novel into English
~ Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here's what we know about this herbal drug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter