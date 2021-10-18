Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five tips to stop your computers slowing down after updates

By Omprakash Kaiwartya, Senior Lecturer in Connected Systems, Nottingham Trent University
Mufti Mahmud, Associate Professor of Cognitive Computing, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
“Please download an update” pops up on most people’s computers regularly, but many worry about doing just that in case their computer doesn’t work as well afterwards.

Computer users install software updates to improve the performance and security of their computers. However, slow downs can happen. There are several reasons why.

If your computer has limited amount of random access memory (the physical hardware inside a computer…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Our sense of wellbeing has been in decline for years – here's how to turn it around
~ Nigeria's police: few promises of reform have been kept a year after #EndSARS protests
~ EuroMillions jackpot: what we know about how winning the lottery changes your life
~ Coronavirus emergency powers: parliament must not waste its third and final chance to review them
~ View from The Hill: A small step for everyone else is a big leap for the Nationals
~ The kids who'd get the most out of extracurricular activities are missing out – here's how to improve access
~ Aged care staff urgently need training to report and prevent sexual assault
~ India’s Medical Curriculum Gets LGBTI Update
~ What’s behind News Corp’s new spin on climate change?
~ Experimental, energetic, bold: the Tarnanthi festival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art surprises and shocks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter