Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's police: few promises of reform have been kept a year after #EndSARS protests

By Lanre Ikuteyijo, Senior lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University
Share this article
One year after the #EndSARS protests, not much has come out of the investigations into the shootings and deaths that occurred across the country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Our sense of wellbeing has been in decline for years – here's how to turn it around
~ Five tips to stop your computers slowing down after updates
~ EuroMillions jackpot: what we know about how winning the lottery changes your life
~ Coronavirus emergency powers: parliament must not waste its third and final chance to review them
~ View from The Hill: A small step for everyone else is a big leap for the Nationals
~ The kids who'd get the most out of extracurricular activities are missing out – here's how to improve access
~ Aged care staff urgently need training to report and prevent sexual assault
~ India’s Medical Curriculum Gets LGBTI Update
~ What’s behind News Corp’s new spin on climate change?
~ Experimental, energetic, bold: the Tarnanthi festival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art surprises and shocks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter