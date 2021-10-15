How COVID-19 has increased the risk of compulsive buying behavior and online shopping addiction among young consumers
By Navaz Naghavi, Lecturer, Taylor's University
Hassam Waheed, University of Derby
Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Saeed Pahlevansharif, Associate Professor, Taylor's University
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of digital businesses in Indonesia. But this positive economic development has also led to unfortunate unintended consequences, including a significant rise in online shopping addiction.
Individuals who spend more than they can afford to gain social status from their purchases or to satisfy unmet needs, such as that for love and affection, are prone to ‘compulsive buying behaviour or shopping addiction’.
The rise of E-commerce
- Friday, October 15, 2021