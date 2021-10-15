Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID-19 has increased the risk of compulsive buying behavior and online shopping addiction among young consumers

By Navaz Naghavi, Lecturer, Taylor's University
Hassam Waheed, University of Derby
Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Saeed Pahlevansharif, Associate Professor, Taylor's University
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of digital businesses in Indonesia. But this positive economic development has also led to unfortunate unintended consequences, including a significant rise in online shopping addiction.

Individuals who spend more than they can afford to gain social status from their purchases or to satisfy unmet needs, such as that for love and affection, are prone to ‘compulsive buying behaviour or shopping addiction’.

The rise of E-commerce


The…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on high noon climate negotiations, and pressure on Albanese over MP Anthony Byrne
~ What are gender pronouns and why is it important to use the right ones?
~ Climate wars, carbon taxes and toppled leaders: the 30-year history of Australia’s climate response, in brief
~ Why Jacinda Ardern’s ‘clumsy’ leadership response to Delta could still be the right approach
~ Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?
~ Caring or killing: harmful gender stereotypes kick in early — and may be keeping girls away from STEM
~ Nobel winner David Card proves immigrants don't reduce the wages of native-born workers
~ Many of New Zealand's most popular websites use ‘dark patterns’ to manipulate users – is it time to regulate?
~ Brown Sugar: why the Rolling Stones are right to withdraw the song from their set list
~ Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter