Iran's allies lose Iraqi legislative elections

The Iraqi legislative elections were boycotted by 59% of the citizens. The population is aware that the system is rigged, that foreign powers are calling the shots, that corruption is rife among the elites and that the militias do not abide by the law. It therefore lends no credibility to so-called democratic institutions. The 41% of voters who showed up at the polls upset the political balance. The party of Muqtada el-Sadr (nationalist Shiite) [photo] received the largest number of votes. (...)


