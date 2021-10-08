Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China-US high-level talks in Switzerland

Share this article
The South China Morning Post revealed that high-level contacts between Washington and Beijing have taken place in Switzerland [1]. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, former Chinese Ambassador to the US and currenty the Communist Party's chief diplomat. The two discussed how to improve relations between the two countries. The meeting comes one day after the announcement of Washington's trade policy vis-à-vis China by Katherine Tai (photo) at the Center for (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ As far as the moon and back, twice: here's a look at the most extraordinary journeys migrating birds make
~ 'Truth and Healing Commission' could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture
~ We used 60-year-old notebooks to find out why male hippos have bigger tusks than females
~ Five things people get wrong about standard English
~ The UK needs more regional Black archives so it can celebrate Black British history in its entirety
~ Circles of impunity: why sexual violence by humanitarians and peacekeepers keeps happening
~ Maria Ressa: Nobel prize-winner risks life and liberty to hold Philippines government to account
~ Nobel peace prize: how Dmitry Muratov built Russia's 'bravest' newspaper, Novaya Gazeta
~ Yemen: talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran offer hopes for an end to bitter seven-year civil war
~ Supply chains can easily break – here's how they can be made more resilient to prevent shortages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter