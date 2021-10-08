Australia could 'green' its degraded landscapes for just 6% of what we spend on defence
By Bonnie Mappin, PhD Candidate, Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Lesley Hughes, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Macquarie University
The health of many Australian ecosystems is in steep decline. Replanting vast tracts of land with native vegetation will prevent species extinctions and help abate climate change – but which landscapes should be restored, and how much would it cost?
Our latest research sought answers to these questions. We devised a feasible plan to restore 30% of native vegetation cover across almost all degraded ecosystems on Australia’s marginal farming land.
By spending A$2 billion…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 7, 2021