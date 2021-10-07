Tolerance.ca
The "ecological" transition to nuclear power, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
The human cause of global warming is a highly contested theory in scientific circles, but not by the United Nations, which has a group of experts responsible for formulating public policy in scientific terms, the IPCC. The German government and the owners of the Metro retail group fund the MCC in Berlin, which goes much further. These bodies promote nuclear power as an "ecological energy source".


