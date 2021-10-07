Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: a world of pain – Australian theatre in crisis

By Gillian Arrighi, Associate professor, University of Newcastle
Clare Irvine, Lecturer in Creative and Performing Arts, University of Newcastle
Share this article
Australia’s performing arts sector has long been recognised as an ecosystem. It is a community of artists, arts organisations and institutions, all affected by factors such as education and training, audiences, policy and revenues.

It comprises commercial organisations; not-for-profit, government subsidised companies; independent grassroots ventures and amateur groups making and touring creative works for audiences locally, nationally and internationally.

Every species in this ecology has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we transit from crisis to recovery, and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How ancient water management techniques may help Prairie farmers experiencing drought
~ Why ensuring trust is important in reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
~ Abdulrazak Gurnah: what you need to know about the Nobel prize-winning author
~ Pandora papers: as ordinary Lebanese suffer, elite secretly drain off billions
~ Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists
~ Chang’e-5 samples reveal Moon rocks dating back less than 2 billion years – the youngest we've seen
~ We shaved a billion years off the age of the youngest known Moon rocks, and rewrote lunar geological history
~ Vital Signs. Laugh at the US if you will, but Australia narrowly escaped a debt ceiling
~ Feral horses will rule one third of the fragile Kosciuszko National Park under a proposed NSW government plan
~ The English language dominates global conservation science – which leaves 1 in 3 research papers virtually ignored
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter