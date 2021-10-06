Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Senate vs Facebook

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who leaked evidence to the Wall Street Journal of the discriminatory practices carried out by the social media giant [1], testified on 5 October 2021 before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The hearing threw light on two areas of concern resulting in a split along party lines: – Firstly, the Democrats decried the proliferation and persistence of Fakes News, while the Republicans railed against the censorship of (...)


