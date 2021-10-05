Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban open Salt Pit 'Dark Prison' for visits

The Taliban gave foreign journalists in Afghanistan a tour of the CIA's secret base [1]. Before fleeing, the intelligence agents incinerated all their vehicles and detonated their ammunition depot. The base comprised the replica of an Afghan village used for training the local Agency staff, especially to carry out night “raids”. It also included the partly destroyed “Dark Prison” of Salt Pit, renowned for meting out torture much more egregious than in Guantánamo [satellite photo]. The (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


