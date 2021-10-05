Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Justice Needed for 2017 Police Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC, October 5, 2021) – Colombian authorities should ensure independent and impartial investigations against police officers allegedly responsible for the killing of seven protesters during an October 2017 demonstration, Human Rights Watch and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights said today as they submitted an amicus brief to the country’s Constitutional Court. Four years after the so-called “El Tandil massacre,” no meaningful justice has been delivered. The amicus brief calls on the high court to ensure that the investigation into these killings, in the town of El Tandil, Nariño state,…


