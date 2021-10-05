Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Without admitting it, we are already converted to transhumanism, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The world is changing very fast. During the Covid epidemic, money has been concentrated in a few hands. The new oligarchs are transhumanists. Without realising it, we have already accepted their ideology and are beginning to put it into practice. Western doctors have given up trying to cure this disease and it seems obvious to us to bet everything on messenger RNA. It does not matter that this strategy is fatal. Henceforth, this is how we think.


