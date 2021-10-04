Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy increasingly armed, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
Share this article
Today in La Spezia the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini inaugurates SeaFuture 2021, the military-naval exhibition sponsored by the main war industries. In the lead Fincantieri ("strategic sponsor"), Leonardo ("platinum sponsor") and Mbda (European joint venture in which Leonardo has 25%) which participates as "gold sponsor". The "Future" has already been outlined in the "Directive for the industrial policy of Defense", issued by Guerini on July 29: Italy must "have a military instrument (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ BepiColombo's first close-up pictures of Mercury's surface hint at answers to the planet's secrets
~ Refugee aid should be about achieving self-reliance: how we're measuring it
~ Change what South African men think of women to combat their violent behaviour
~ Is the resource curse hard-baked into African economies? China's approach hints that it may not be
~ Pandora papers: 'it's time to pursue lawyers and accountants who enable tax evasion' – offshore tax expert Q&A
~ From dragonflies to kingfishers: the science behind nature's brilliant blues
~ The creature that inspired Pikachu is being blamed for an ecological crisis – but it may be innocent
~ Children on individual education plans: What parents need to know, and 4 questions they should ask
~ Environmentalists must pressure the Indian government to take action on climate
~ Universal credit: what the £20 a week cut will mean for hundreds of thousands of households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter