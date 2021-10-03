What happens when your brain looks at itself?
By Tarryn Balsdon, Postdoctoral researcher, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Pascal Mamassian, chercheur CNRS en psychologie expérimentale, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Valentin Wyart, Directeur de recherche en neurosciences, Inserm
In 1884, while attempting to define the limits of human perception, Charles Pierce and Joseph Jastrow discovered something else: the limits of our insight into ourselves.
Participants in their experiments systematically under-rated their ability to correctly judge their own sensations, which Pierce and Jastrow offered as an explanation of “the insight of females as well as certain ‘telepathic’ phenomena”. These particular implications have thankfully been left behind (along with the conceptual relationship between…
- Sunday, October 3rd 2021