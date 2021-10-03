Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when your brain looks at itself?

By Tarryn Balsdon, Postdoctoral researcher, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Pascal Mamassian, chercheur CNRS en psychologie expérimentale, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Valentin Wyart, Directeur de recherche en neurosciences, Inserm
Share this article
In 1884, while attempting to define the limits of human perception, Charles Pierce and Joseph Jastrow discovered something else: the limits of our insight into ourselves.

Participants in their experiments systematically under-rated their ability to correctly judge their own sensations, which Pierce and Jastrow offered as an explanation of “the insight of females as well as certain ‘telepathic’ phenomena”. These particular implications have thankfully been left behind (along with the conceptual relationship between…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin on her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Campaign to brand Russian journalists and media ‘foreign agents’ picks up pace after elections
~ 'It’s given me love': connecting women from refugee backgrounds with communities through art
~ Better building standards are good for the climate, your health, and your wallet. Here's what the National Construction Code could do better
~ Multibillion-dollar strategy with no end in sight: Australia's 'enduring' offshore processing deal with Nauru
~ 3 ways the collapse of Evergrande will hurt the Australian economy
~ Health workers are among the COVID vaccine hesitant. Here's how we can support them safely
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin talks about her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Relations between Turkey and Russia: “It's complicated”
~ What the remastered queer film classic 'Working Girls' can teach us about sex work today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter