Human Rights Observatory

Syrian opposition visits State Department

A delegation of opponents to the Syrian Arab Republic and members of the Middle East Institute (photo) were received at the State Department and the US Congress this week. The opposition to the Syrian Arab Republic sits abroad and its representatives are not elected by the Syrian people. This faction must be distinguished from the Syrian opposition within the Republic, which has elected representatives before the People's Assembly. Both oppositions are actors in the Geneva negotiations. (...)


