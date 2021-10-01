Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Washington welcome to use Russian military bases

Share this article
During the Geneva negotiations (dubbed “Yalta 2”), held on 16 June 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the request of his US counterpart Joe Biden for permission to open military bases in the countries bordering Afghanistan. However, he suggested - perhaps seriously, perhaps in jest - that the United States may wish to use Russia's bases in those locations. At the secret meeting between Russian and US chiefs of staff, which took place in Helsinki on 22 September 2021, General (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ A major federal response to occupational extreme heat is here at last
~ Tylenol could be risky for pregnant women – a new review of 25 years of research finds acetaminophen may contribute to ADHD and other developmental disorders in children
~ Illinois Should Protect Reproductive Rights
~ Journalist arrested for covering militia attacks in central Somalia
~ Affordable housing is a myth that worsens the housing crisis – but there is a fix
~ Joe Biden's pledge of support reassures Syria's embattled Kurds
~ William Morris – how a great thinker and poet was overlooked for his wallpaper
~ Sarah Everard: we still treat indecent exposure as merely a ‘nuisance’ offence
~ Social media is reducing climate change debates to your views on veganism
~ COVID vaccines for teenagers: what UK parents need to know amid a new wave of misinformation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter