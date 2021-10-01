Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Quad member India to buy Russian S-400s

The nightmare that Washington experienced with Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system is coming back to haunt it India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed at the Quad meeting on 26 September at the White House that his country has decided to buy Russian anti-ballistic missiles. New Delhi intends to protect itself from China without becoming a pawn of the United States. In keeping with the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" of 2017, Washington is (...)


