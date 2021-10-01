Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea tests hypersonic missile

North Korea, which already masters nuclear bomb development, is said to have reached the first stage of manufacturing a new hypersonic missile, called the Hwasong-8. The test launch carried out last week demonstrated the stability of the prototype. The main outstanding difficulty is the fuel for its operation. There is no way of intercepting an object flying at this speed. At present, only Russia has mastered this (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


