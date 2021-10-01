Tolerance.ca
Gladys Berejiklian quits premiership amid ICAC inquiry into links with former MP

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Gladys Berejiklian has resigned as NSW premier after the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced it is investigating whether she breached “public trust” arising from a potential conflict of interest involving her personal relationship with disgraced former state MP Daryl Maguire.

Berejiklian, premier since 2017, told a news conference: “Resigning at this time is against every instinct in my being and something which I do not want to do.

"I love my job, and serving the community, but I have been given no option following the statement issued [by ICAC].”…


© The Conversation -


