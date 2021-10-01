Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emmanuel Macron sets up mission to counter disinformation and conspiracy theories

On 29 September 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron established a “Mission against disinformation and conspiracy theories”. This entity is expected to "Formulate proposals in the fields of education, prevention, regulation, and the judicialization of hate advocates in order to free society from the traps ensnaring some of our fellow citizens, which feed extremisms, hatred, violence, sectarian aberrations and obscurantism.” This mission is chaired by sociologist Gérald Bronner (photo), (...)


