Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CIA planned to abduct and assassinate Julian Assange

Share this article
The attorneys of Julian Assange have disclosed official US documents showing that the head of the CIA considered Wikileaks to be a “non-state hostile intelligence service”. Mike Pompeo had various kidnapping and murder scenarios drawn up to thwart his transfer from the Ecuadorian embassy in London - where he was holed up - to Russia. The United States had obtained permission from the United Kingdom to deploy weapons at a London airport against Russian officials. The plan was shelved because (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ After buying health company Vectura, tobacco giant Philip Morris will profit from treating the illnesses its products create
~ Sino-British competition in Asia-Pacific
~ Juukan Gorge inquiry: a critical turning point in First Nations authority over land management
~ Worksafe's hotel quarantine breach penalties are a warning for other employers to keep workers safe from COVID
~ How did politicians and political parties get my mobile number? And how is that legal?
~ Africa: Rights Progress for Pregnant Students
~ The end of furlough: Londoners and workers over 50 will be hardest hit – new research
~ Using valuable inner-city land for car parking? In a housing crisis, that just doesn’t add up
~ Staying afloat: research discovers women’s unique views of COVID-19 in an Indonesian fishing village
~ SNAP benefits are rising for millions of Americans, thanks to a long-overdue 'Thrifty Food Plan' update
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter