Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sino-British competition in Asia-Pacific

The United Kingdom has initiated negotiations with a view to entering the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This treaty came out of the Asia-Pacific Regional Economic Forum (APEC). After having joined, the United States withdrew soon after Donald Trump's inauguration as president. It covers all aspects of trade except drugs and tobacco. The CPTTP was devised in order to create an anti-China free trade zone, but China has recently applied for (...)


