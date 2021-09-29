Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan shows the U.S. folly of trying to implant democratic institutions abroad

By Sirvan Karimi, Assistant Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
Share this article
This summer’s disintegration of the Afghan government and continuing political turmoil in Iraq provide valuable lessons for the U.S. and its mission to impose democracy on the rest of the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morocco’s Maati Monjib back in court tomorrow
~ How the pandemic has changed China’s economy – perhaps for good
~ Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh
~ Azerbaijan’s President offers placating words in response to RSF’s criticism
~ The rise of dark web design: how sites manipulate you into clicking
~ Being good at maths might help you become great at sports – Emma Raducanu showed us why
~ Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here's what could happen
~ South Africa’s employment tax incentive is not a success story
~ How illegal fishing off Cameroon's coast worsens maritime security
~ Combining an HIV vaccine with immunotherapy may reduce the need for daily medication
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter