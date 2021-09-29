Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Killed in Bangladesh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (New York) – On September 29, 2021, Mohibullah, 46, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Mohibullah had served as a leader among the nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, documenting the Myanmar military’s crimes against the Rohingya and advocating for the refugees’ rights in international forums. Mohibullah had faced death threats in recent years for his work. “Mohibullah was a vital voice for the community of Rohingya who had already…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


