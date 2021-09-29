Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader was a serious affair – here's what you need to know

By Karl Pike, Lecturer in British Politics/Public Policy, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Keir Starmer’s first in-person conference speech as Labour leader covered a lot of ground, though there was no single piece of rhetoric to act as a governing idea. It wasn’t an Ed Miliband “one nation” moment.

There was, though, a clear message: that Starmer represented a “serious” politics. He used this frame to respond to interruptions from some internal critics in the hall, and to set himself apart…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


