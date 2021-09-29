How to ensure global debates about inequality are informed by views from developing countries
By Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
While inequality is a global problem, its growth is most pronounced and the political, social and economic challenges it poses are most complex and pronounced in the global South.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 29, 2021