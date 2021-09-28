Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Towards peace in Syria and Lebanon, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
The agreements reached between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin following the Western military defeat in Syria are beginning to be implemented in the Middle East. The next steps should be the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and Syria, the expulsion of Turkish forces from northwestern Syria, the return of Iran to the concert of nations, the return of the Golan Heights and finally the Russian-Syrian administration of Lebanon.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ R. Kelly was aided by a network of complicity – common in workplace abuse – that enabled crimes to go on for decades
~ Marburg en Guinée : la valeur des leçons tirées de la gestion d'autres épidémies de fièvre hémorragique
~ The UK is adding fluoride to water – but what effect will it have?
~ How the pandemic has changed holidaymaking in Britain
~ Cold showers are said to be good for you – here's what the evidence shows
~ War devastates the lives of children: what the research tells us, and what can be done
~ Kenya's next election is in view: the struggle between elites and rule of law is intensifying
~ Victims of Habré's rule haven't been paid a cent of the compensation due to them
~ Want to know about vaccine rollouts in Africa? Click on a country here and find out
~ How Miles Davis electrified jazz
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter